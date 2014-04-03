* First acknowledgement that protesters were hurt in China's
south
* City official apologises, dismisses "exaggerated" reports
* Demonstrations spread to other towns
(Recasts with comments from Maoming government, updates
throughout)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, April 3 Officials in a southern Chinese
city acknowledged on Thursday that 15 people were hurt
"accidentally" at a mass protest against a chemical plant, days
after police made no mention of injuries in a case that has
incensed many Chinese.
But the deputy police chief of Maoming also denounced as
"pure rubbish" news and online acounts of the upheaval last
Sunday that said several people had died. Reports of the unrest
had sparked demonstrations in nearby towns by sympathisers.
"In the course of cleaning up the scene, because the
gathering of people was complicated...and at its peak with 1,000
people, on-duty police officers may have accidentally injured
some of the bystanders," deputy chief of public security Zhou
Peizhou said, according to a report by the city's news site.
"In this, I represent public security organs in offering
sincere apologies."
Officials said 15 people were injured, including four police
officers.
Protesters told Reuters they had seen several people killed
in the protest and dozens injured.
The People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's official
newspaper, had earlier dismissed as false reports that police
had killed 15 people and injured more than 300. It said two
people were injured during the demonstration on Sunday.
In his comments on the city's news website, Zhou said the
only death in the area had been that of a person killed in a
motorcycle accident before dawn on Monday.
"Those who are exaggerating this by saying that police
killed people are just spreading pure rubbish," Zhou said.
Police, he said, had detained 18 people on suspicion of
causing public disturbances and provoking disputes. He said
protesters had overturned and smashed a government vehicle and
hurled stones and glass bottles at storefronts.
ONLINE PICTURES
Unverified photos circulating on Chinese social media early
this week, later deleted by censors, showed demonstrators lying
in pools of blood and ambulances taking away the injured.
An unverifiable video of Sunday's protest, obtained by
Reuters, showed police in riot gear chasing protesters, wielding
batons and firing tear gas. Images of the protests sparked a
public outcry.
A smaller protest took place on Thursday in the nearby city
of Shenzhen, an organiser told Reuters by telephone, but
participants were whisked away in police cars. They were
questioned at a police station for several hours before being
released.
"I don't know how long demonstrations can continue when
police are clamping down so quickly - it's gotten much more
difficult," said the protester, surnamed Xi. "Even those who
simply post pictures online are now facing pressure."
The demonstrations spread to the provincial capital of
Guangzhou on Tuesday, where police detained eight demonstrators,
but they were released by Wednesday evening, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
One of those detained, reached by telephone, said none had
been charged with any crime.
"We never had any physical conflict with the police," she
said. "There was really no reason to charge us with any crime."
They were held for 24 hours at a police station, she said,
adding that she regretted joining the demonstration and believed
she had been misled by violent images online.
The People's Daily said some photos posted online were not
of the demonstration, but old news photos of a domestic spat.
The protests are over a proposed plant to produce
paraxylene, a petrochemical used in making plastic bottles and
fabrics. It will be owned jointly by CNPC and
Maoming's local government.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by
Michael Perry and Ron Popeski)