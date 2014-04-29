SHANGHAI, April 29 A China media watchdog has
urged customs to intensify checks of luggage entering China to
block "harmful publications," said the official Xinhua news
service, as Beijing executes a selective crackdown on imported
media in the name of social order.
The National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal
Publications, during a meeting in the southern city of Zhuhai,
called for customs officials to check all luggage crossing the
border at certain key checkpoints for "harmful publications,"
according to a meeting circular quoted by Xinhua.
The Xinhua report said that the circular did not define what
constitutes a harmful publication. Print publications are
already tightly screened for dissident material smuggled across
the Hong Kong border.
Over the weekend, Beijing blocked Chinese websites from
delivering four popular U.S. television shows, including the
relatively innocuous but highly popular "The Big Bang Theory,"
attracting widespread popular criticism from Chinese fans.
The campaign not only threatens revenues at foreign content
providers but has dented share values for Chinese Internet
companies like Sina Corp, which runs China's popular
Weibo Corp microblog service -- a frequent target of
censors -- and video websites like Youku Tudou.
Reuters reported on Monday that the central government-owned
network CCTV had bought the exclusive rights to broadcast "The
Big Bang Theory", raising the question of whether China was more
concerned about the show's content or its the impact on
state-owned broadcaster revenue.
In the past, foreign media and publishing companies, like
Google, have been blocked, banned or attacked in state media for
serving as channels for pornography or immoral influence.
Critics say such campaigns are more about protecting
domestic media companies' market share and suppressing political
criticism than defending sexual mores.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Michael Perry)