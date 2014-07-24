By Charlie Zhu and David Lague
China's biggest oil producer, Jiang Jiemin was careful to put
politics before business, say colleagues who worked closely with
the purged executive.
In strongly supporting government energy strategy, often at
the expense of profitability, the former chief of China National
Petroleum Company was a vocal proponent of what he called
national and social responsibility for state-owned enterprises,
according to his speeches and public statements.
Jiang's former colleagues say the Shandong
University-trained economist is a sharply different personality
than some of the rough and tumble engineers and geologists at
the top of CNPC. Jiang is a "reserved person," says a former
executive who worked closely with him. "More of a politician
than an oil man."
His polish set him apart from colleagues like current CNPC
boss Zhou Jiping, a garrulous engineer widely known and liked in
the global oil industry. Jiang's reserve, however, doesn't
indicate a lack of ability.
Jiang started out in the 1970s as a junior worker in the
Shengli oilfield, then China's second largest, in his native
Shandong Province. "He is an extremely sharp guy," says one
former colleague. "He's quick in grasping new subjects and when
he speaks, he hits the right notes."
But Jiang's desire to please Beijing made him prone to
overpromise and back expensive ventures, detractors inside the
company say. Jiang was general manager and party secretary of
CNPC when in May 2007 he became chairman of its flagship listed
unit, PetroChina . Almost
immediately, he stunned the global oil industry and the party
leadership with an announcement that PetroChina had made a giant
find in Bohai Bay off northeast China.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said it "believes
the Jidong Nanpu Oilfield is a bulk, quality and efficient"
field with reserves of more than 1 billion tonnes. Global oil
major BP Plc estimates China has proven oil reserves of
about 2.5 billion tonnes. If confirmed, the Bohai discovery
would have delivered a 40 percent boost to China's reserves at a
time of accelerating reliance on imported oil.
China's then-premier, Wen Jiabao, told the official Xinhua
news agency he was so excited upon hearing the news that he
couldn't sleep. Investors were thrilled, too. PetroChina's
shares in Hong Kong jumped 14 percent the day after the news.
BLOCKBUSTER ANNOUNCEMENT
Inside the company, some senior officials had doubts. Before
the announcement, Jiang had told fellow managers that the Bohai
find was a blockbuster. "But, we all understood Jidong is not a
new field," said a senior Chinese oil industry official. "It was
unlikely there could be such a big discovery there in light of
geological conditions."
The company sank at least $1 billion to explore the field
and build a port and other facilities, according to public
announcements. But over the following two years, excitement
dwindled in company statements. There are no publicly available
production figures for the field, and PetroChina rarely mentions
Jidong Nanpu.
Jiang's judgment was also called into question when CNPC
spent heavily to speed the construction of what he called
"strategic corridors" for China's energy imports. These included
long pipelines connecting China with Russia, Central Asia and
Myanmar.
Over the objections of Chinese industrial planners, Jiang
launched the $1 billion, 2,520 kilometer (1,560 mile) Myanmar
gas pipeline in 2010. It was completed in June 2013. As analysts
had predicted, it has been carrying only a fraction of its
capacity, because the offshore Myanmar fields feeding the line
were unable to supply enough gas.
Jiang also drove an investment boom when Beijing instructed
state-run oil companies to secure more overseas oil supplies.
Under him, PetroChina boosted its annual oil and gas production
some 32 per cent to 1.4 billion barrels over the seven years to
2013. Over the same period, the company expanded refinery output
by almost a quarter.
Internal critics say Jiang drove this investment, sometimes
without proper regard for cost or risk, because it would please
his political masters. Given the priority the party leadership
put on those strategic goals, to be sure, it isn't clear how
much choice he had.
The expansion came at a price. Total liabilities jumped
almost 200 percent from 348.3 billion yuan ($56.13 billion) in
2008 to 1.07 trillion yuan at the end of 2013.
Return on equity fell to 10 per cent in 2012, down from a
peak of 30 per cent in 2005. At HK$10.80, PetroChina's Hong Kong
listed shares are trading well below their 2007 peak of HK$20.
This is in contrast to the shares of other global oil majors,
including Exxon Mobil, which are hovering near record
highs.
Since Jiang's arrest, the company has slashed capital
spending. Even so, some senior executives say some of Jiang's
strategic decisions - including the loss-making gas pipeline
from Central Asia - could yield longer term benefits.
"We should not say all the previous expansion was wrong,"
says a senior PetroChina official involved in the company's
offshore investments. "If we had not done it, it would be too
late to do it now."
