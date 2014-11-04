BEIJING Nov 4 The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has been appointed to clear all yuan trades in Qatar, the Chinese central bank said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after China said on Monday it had signed a 35 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) currency swap with its Qatari counterpart, and gave the country the right to buy up to 30 billion yuan worth of securities in mainland China under a special investment scheme. ($1=6.1167 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)