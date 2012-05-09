SHANGHAI/HONG KONG May 9 The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is considering a proposal to lower the bar for obtaining a license that allows foreigners to buy securities in the country, said two industry sources with knowledge of the agency's thinking on the issue.

The move to ease requirements for the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) licences could pave the way for hedge funds to gain direct access to one of Asia's biggest stock markets, where a growing number of companies are seeking a listing. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)