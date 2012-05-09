SHANGHAI/HONG KONG May 9 The China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is considering a proposal to lower
the bar for obtaining a license that allows foreigners to buy
securities in the country, said two industry sources with
knowledge of the agency's thinking on the issue.
The move to ease requirements for the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) licences could pave the way for
hedge funds to gain direct access to one of Asia's biggest stock
markets, where a growing number of companies are seeking a
listing.
