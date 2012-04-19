SHANGHAI, April 19 Foreign investors focused on
Chinese consumer sector shares last year, with big holdings in
food makers, wholesalers, retailers and medical companies, an
official newspaper reported on Thursday, giving a rare glimpse
into which stocks outside money is going.
The Securities Times said foreign investors had invested in
117 Chinese stocks under the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme as of end-2011.
They had a combined 4.9 billion yuan ($777.43 million) worth
of holdings in food and beverage makers, 1.1 billion in
wholesalers and retailers, and 45 million in pharmaceutical and
biological companies, the report said, citing data based on
annual reports of the more than 2,000 listed companies.
Listed companies in China are required to list their top 10
shareholders.
China has been encouraging domestic consumption in a bid to
cut reliance on investment and exports as Beijing engineers a
shift in its economic development model.
China has so far granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign
investors since the scheme was launched in 2003 and 129 of them
have obtained combined investment quota of $24.55 billion to buy
Chinese stocks and bonds.
The report also said foreign investors showed greater
interest in textile makers, increasing their combined holdings
in them to 4.4 million shares in the fourth quarter from 3.98 in
the third.
Foreign investors were among the top 10 shareholders of meat
producer Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co
, diary maker Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co
, spirit makers Wulianye Yibin Co Ltd and
Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, the newspaper said.
They also held shares in pharmaceutical companies, including
Shan Dong Dong E Jiao Co Ltd, Yunnan Baiyao Group
, Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd, it
said.
Companies in which foreign investors increased holdings in
the fourth quarter include retailer Shanghai New World Co Ltd
, Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co and
Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd.
Foreign investors reduced holdings in companies such as
Yili, Suning Appliance Co Ltd, Tsingtao Brewery Co
Ltd and China Cyts Tours Holdings Ltd in
the October-December period, it said.
($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, Editing by
Jonathan Thatcher)