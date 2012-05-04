SHANGHAI May 4 Foreign investors increased
their holdings in Chinese stocks by 6 percent in the first three
months of the year, boosting their stakes in machinery equipment
makers, the Securities Times reported on Friday.
Foreign institutions, which invest in China's capital
markets under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) scheme, held a combined 61.2 billion yuan ($9.71 billion)
worth of Chinese shares at the end of March, the report said,
citing companies' quarterly reports.
They tripled their holdings in machinery equipment makers,
such as China First Heavy Industries and Anhui
Quanchai Engine Co Ltd to 6.4 billion yuan, giving
the sector their biggest exposure, according to the paper.
Foreign institutions cut their holdings by 20 percent to 3.9
billion yuan in food and beverage makers, including Kweichow
Moutai Co Ltd and Henan Shuanghui Investment &
Development Co Ltd, the article said.
China has so far granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign
investors since the scheme was launched in 2003 and 129 of them
have obtained a combined investment quota of $24.55 billion to
buy Chinese stocks and bonds.
($1 = 6.3050 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Paul
Tait)