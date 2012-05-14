SHANGHAI May 14 China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which allows some foreign investors in invest in mainland stocks and bonds, will be relaxed in three areas so more investors can take part in the scheme, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

China's securities regulator may consider allowing units under the same financial group to apply for QFII status, meaning that the units can have separate applications for QFII status, the newspaper said, citing a source at the QFII auidi bank.

This could increase the number of funds available for investment.

Secondly, the scheme will expand to allow more investment in structured products, the newspaper said.

And lastly, the China Securities and Regulatory Commission may also relax restrictions on the QFII's investment ratio that dictate how much of a fund can be invested in stocks, bonds or held in cash.

Reuters reported last week that a proposed plan by China's regulators could allow hedge funds, for the first time, to directly trade in mainland stocks and bonds.

The CSRC has granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign investors since the first ones were handed out in 2003.

China said in April it will raise the total quota for QFII by $50 billion to $80 billion, as the current programme nears its limit. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)