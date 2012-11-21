SHANGHAI Nov 21 China is studying plans to lift
the investment ceiling for long-term investors in the country's
capital markets, the official China Securities Journal reported
on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
Currently, an overseas institution is allowed to invest up
to $1 billion under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) programme - foreigners' main gateway to China's capital
markets.
Relevant government bodies are currently studying plans to
lift that ceiling for select investors in a bid to attract
long-term capital from overseas and help stabilize the domestic
capital market, the newspaper said.
China has rolled out a series of measures this year to
expand the QFII scheme, including lifting the ceiling of
combined QFII quotas by $50 billion to $80 billon, and lowering
the threshold for QFII applicants.
Last month, China granted a record $2.8 billion in quotas to
overseas investors including the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp, Barclays Bank Plc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co.