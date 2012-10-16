SHANGHAI, Oct 16 China's securities regulator granted investment licences to seven overseas institutional investors in September, allowing them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Tuesday it gave the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) licences to investors including the Duke University, Macquarie Bank Ltd, Qatar Holding LLC and KDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd. Earlier this year, China raised the total maximum QFII quota to $80 billion from a previous ceiling of $30 billion, a target that was exceeded last month. China has recently stepped up efforts to woo foreign QFII investors, amid signs that overseas interest in the country's capital markets has waned due to economic uncertainty. In an unusual campaign sponsored by the government, officials from CSRC, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, as well as Chinese fund houses and custodian banks last month embarked on global tour aimed at attracting foreign institutional investors. China's financial markets are largely shut off to investors from abroad and the country's currency is not fully convertible. Under the QFII scheme, which was launched in 2003, an overseas institution is granted a licence and an investment quota under which it can buy mainland stocks and bonds. China has granted QFII licences to 188 foreign investors, 157 of whom have obtained combined quotas of $30.82 billion. For a graphic of China's QFII approvals, click: link.reuters.com/ced43t (* denotes changes) No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota 1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited 6/5/2003 400 4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550 5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 400 7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation 8/4/2003 400 Limited 8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400 9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 9/30/2003 150 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500 11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd 12/11/2003 175 12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450 13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 300 14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 100 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd. 5/10/2004 50 16 Lehman Brothers International (Europe) 7/6/2004 200 17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300 18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175 20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 50 21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 400 22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 325 23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500 24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200 25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50 26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 10/15/2004 75 27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 5/9/2005 500 28 Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd 10/25/2005 120 29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation 10/25/2005 400 Pte Ltd 30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150 31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd 11/15/2005 300 32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375 33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance CompanyLimited 12/28/2005 250 34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100 35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 300 36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150 37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20 38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild 4/10/2006 200 Banque 39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150 40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 7/7/2006 450 41 Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited 7/7/2006 300 42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100 43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300 44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50 45 Schroder Investment Management Limited 8/29/2006 300 46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 9/5/2006 450 47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50 48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd 9/25/2006 250 49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, 9/25/2006 350 Limited 50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000 51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100 52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 3/12/2008 100 of New York 53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0 54 Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V. 5/5/2008 235 55 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited 5/16/2008 50 56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150 57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210 58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. 7/25/2008 250 59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150 60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200 61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 8/22/2008 200 62 Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 8/25/2008 450 63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150 64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited 8/28/2008 150 65 First State Investment Management (UK) Limited 9/11/2008 220 66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200 67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0 68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110 69 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300 70 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50 71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 500 72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A. 12/16/2008 200 73 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., 12/29/2008 100 Ltd. 75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 2/5/2009 238 76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 50 77 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200 78 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 100 79 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50 80 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400 81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) Limited 5/27/2009 50 82 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 300 83 BEA Union Investment Management Limited 6/18/2009 100 84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 6/26/2009 50 85 Korea Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd 7/21/2009 200 86 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200 87 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 350 88 BNY Mellon Asset Management International 11/6/2009 150 Limited 89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 11/20/2009 300 90 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 350 91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 100 92 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100 93 Aviva Investors Global Services Limited 12/28/2009 100 94 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100 95 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100 96 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150 97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited 7/6/2010 200 98 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 100 99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong) 9/1/2010 300 Limited 100 Legg Mason Investements (Europe) Limited 10/8/2010 100 101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 1000 102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd. 10/29/2010 100 103 Capital Securities Investment Trust Corporation 10/29/2010 100 104 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100 105 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100 106 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100 107 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100 108 Polaris International Securities Investment Co. 3/4/2011 100 Ltd. 109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100 110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100 111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 6/9/2011 100 112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd. 6/9/2011 100 113 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100 114 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100 115 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. 7/14/2011 100 116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100 117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100 118 China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.Taiwan 10/26/2011 100 119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100 120 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50 121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100 122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 100 123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 100 124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 N/A 125 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 150 126 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300 127 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 300 128 Northern Trust Global Investments Limited 12/21/2011 100 129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100 130 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300 131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100 132 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 200 133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 100 134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 N/A 135 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100 136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd. 1/5/2012 100 137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen 1/5/2012 60 138 National Pension Service (South Korea) 1/5/2012 100 139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd 1/30/2012 50 140 Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust 1/31/2012 70 Enterprise 141 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 150 142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK) 1/31/2012 100 143 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 150 144 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 N/A 145 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd. 2/27/2012 N/A 146 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150 147 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 100 148 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 150 149 American International Assurance Co Ltd 3/5/2012 150 150 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100 151 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250 152 Capital Research and Management Company 3/9/2012 100 153 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A 154 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 N/A 155 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 N/A 156 City of London Investment Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 100 157 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A 158 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 50 159 Prescient Investment Management Pty, Ltd 4/18/2012 50 160 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 N/A 161 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 N/A 162 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 100 163 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 N/A 164 Eurizon Capital S.A. 5/2/2012 N/A 165 BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd 5/3/2012 150 166 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd 5/4/2012 N/A 167 Lion Global Investors Ltd 5/7/2012 N/A 168 Generali Fund Management S.A. 5/23/2012 N/A 169 William Blair & Company LLC. 5/24/2012 100 170 Investec Asset Management Ltd 5/28/2012 N/A 171 ING Investment Management Aisa Pacific (Hong 6/4/2012 150 Kong) Ltd 172 Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co Ltd 6/4/2012 N/A 173 BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd 7/12/2012 N/A 174 Hall Capital Partners LLC 8/6/2012 N/A 175 Board of Regents of The University of Texas 8/6/2012 100 System 176 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd 8/6/2012 200 177 Suva 8/13/2012 N/A 178 British Columbia Investment Management Corp 8/17/2012 N/A 179 Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd 8/21/2012 N/A 180 Ontario Pension Board 8/29/2012 N/A 181 The Church Pension Fund 8/31/2012 N/A *182 Macquarie Bank Ltd 9/4/2012 N/A *183 Andra AP-fonden 9/20/2012 N/A *184 Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 N/A *185 IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 N/A *186 Duke University 9/24/2012 N/A *187 Qatar Holding LLC 9/25/2012 N/A *188 EFG Bank AG 9/26/2012 N/A N/A: not available Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administation of Foreign Exchange. Figures for licences are as of Sept 31. Figures for quotas are as of Sept 28 and in millions of U.S. dollars. (Compiled by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by David Holmes)