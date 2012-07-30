SHANGHAI, July 30 China's foreign exchange regulator granted $1.2 billion in combined quotas to six overseas institutional investors so far in July as the country speeds up opening of its capital markets.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) gave $100 million each in fresh quota to five institutions including William Blair & Company LLC., Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC and Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.

China's financial markets are largely shut off to investors from abroad and the country's currency is not fully convertible. Under the QFII scheme, an investor is granted a licence and an investment quota by the regulator.

The regulator gave $700 million in fresh quota to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, bringing the defacto central bank's total investment quota to $1 billion.

China has been stepping up efforts to expand the QFII programme, which it launched in 2003 to allow foreign investors to buy Chinese securities, as part of a broader reform of the country's financial markets.

China's securities regulator published new QFII rules on Friday that lowered the threshold for QFII applicants and broadened foreign investors' investment scope. The rules were in line with draft regulations published in June.

Earlier this year, the government raised the total maximum QFII quota by $50 billion to $80 billion.

China has so far granted QFII licences to 172 foreign investors and 149 of them had obtained combined quotas of $28.53 billion from the country's foreign exchange regulator as of July 20.

For a graphic of China's QFII approvals, click: link.reuters.com/dev69s

(* denotes changes)

No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota

1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790

2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350

3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited 6/5/2003 400

4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550

5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300

6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 400

7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation 8/4/2003 400

Limited

8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400

9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 9/30/2003 150

10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500

11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 12/11/2003 75

12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450

13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 300

14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 100

15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd. 5/10/2004 50

16 Lehman Brothers International (Europe) 7/6/2004 200

17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300

18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350

19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175

20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 50

21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 400

22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 75

23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500

24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200

25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50

26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 10/15/2004 75

27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 5/9/2005 500

28 Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd 10/25/2005 120

29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation 10/25/2005 400

Pte Ltd

30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150

31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd 11/15/2005 300

32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375

33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance CompanyLimited 12/28/2005 250

34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100

35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 300

36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150

37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20

38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild 4/10/2006 200

Banque

39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150

40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 7/7/2006 450

41 Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited 7/7/2006 300

42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100

43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300

44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50

45 Schroder Investment Management Limited 8/29/2006 300

46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 9/5/2006 450

47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50

48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd 9/25/2006 250

49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, 9/25/2006 350

Limited

50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000

51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100

52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 3/12/2008 100

of New York

53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0

54 Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V. 5/5/2008 150

55 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited 5/16/2008 50

56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150

57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210

58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. 7/25/2008 250

59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150

60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200

61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 8/22/2008 200

62 Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 8/25/2008 300

63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150

64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited 8/28/2008 150

65 First State Investment Management (UK) Limited 9/11/2008 220

66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200

67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0

68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110

69