SHANGHAI, July 30 China's foreign exchange regulator granted $1.2 billion in combined quotas to six overseas institutional investors so far in July as the country speeds up opening of its capital markets.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) gave $100 million each in fresh quota to five institutions including William Blair & Company LLC., Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC and Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.
China's financial markets are largely shut off to investors from abroad and the country's currency is not fully convertible. Under the QFII scheme, an investor is granted a licence and an investment quota by the regulator.
The regulator gave $700 million in fresh quota to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, bringing the defacto central bank's total investment quota to $1 billion.
China has been stepping up efforts to expand the QFII programme, which it launched in 2003 to allow foreign investors to buy Chinese securities, as part of a broader reform of the country's financial markets.
China's securities regulator published new QFII rules on Friday that lowered the threshold for QFII applicants and broadened foreign investors' investment scope. The rules were in line with draft regulations published in June.
Earlier this year, the government raised the total maximum QFII quota by $50 billion to $80 billion.
China has so far granted QFII licences to 172 foreign investors and 149 of them had obtained combined quotas of $28.53 billion from the country's foreign exchange regulator as of July 20.
