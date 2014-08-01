Aug 1 Citigroup Inc said on Friday it has
started proceedings in commercial court in London to enforce its
rights over $285 million of financing at two ports in China,
where metals are believed to have gone missing.
Citigroup said it initiated the action on July 22 after a
business counterparty and a Chinese warehouse provider commenced
action in British courts to establish their rights.
Citigroup's disclosure, made in a quarterly financial filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, did not name
the counterparty or the warehouse operator.
Standard Chartered, China's CITIC Resources
Holdings Ltd, Shanxi Coal International Energy Group
and other firms have also made legal claims over
metals financing since May. That was when Chinese authorities
began investigating whether a private trading firm, Decheng
Mining, and its related companies, used fake warehouse receipts
at Qingdao Port to obtain multiple loans secured against a
single cargo of metal.
Citigroup said it has provided about $400 million of
financing for metals stored at ports in China, of which $285
million was at Qingdao and Penglai, another port where fraud is
suspected. The sums represent less than 1 percent of Citigroup's
corporate loan portfolio.
Citigroup said it provided the financing to clients that
were non-Chinese subsidiaries of large multi-national
corporations and the contracts were guaranteed by the parent
companies.
It said it had no direct exposure to local Chinese
counterparties and did not record any losses for the financing
in the second quarter.
Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach had said on
July 18 that the global bank had about $280 million of exposure
in the scandal but it believed the problems were isolated and
concerned "those very specific locations."
