Ukraine imposes sanctions on Ukrainian arms of Russian state banks
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the five Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
* Moody's - potential us tax policy reform could be credit negative for regulated utilities Source text (http://bit.ly/2nssHGU) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.