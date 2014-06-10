* Trading firms, banks conduct due diligence amid Qingdao
investigation
* Says reassured that no other problems have been uncovered
* Criticises position limits as potentially boosting
volatility
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 10
Red Kite Group sees the apparent lack of further problems
uncovered during a Chinese investigation into metals financing
as a good sign, founding partner David Lilley said on Tuesday.
The probe at China's Qingdao port, the world's seventh
largest, is examining whether warehouse receipts were duplicated
so a cargo of metal could be used multiple times to obtain
financing.
"In the last week, 10 days since this has been front and
centre, every trading company, every bank has been doing a huge
amount of due diligence that everything else is OK," Lilley told
the International Derivatives Expo in London.
Metal prices have been hit by fears that the investigation
could spread to other ports and prompt a crackdown on using
commodities such as copper and aluminium as collateral for
finance.
"It's not particularly big (at Qingdao), but it raises a lot
of questions about everything else," Lilley said.
"I am somewhat reassured by the fact that in that period no
other area, no other problem has been uncovered. So in that
regard, I suppose, I think it's going to calm down and
everything's OK ... but you don't know what you don't know."
Lilley declined to say whether Red Kite, which operates
extensively in China, owned metal at Qingdao port.
The Red Kite Group, which has more than $2.3 billion under
management, covers a range of activities in the metals industry,
including physical trading, mine finance and arbitrage
strategies.
On Tuesday, two police sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said the Qingdao Port Authority and the city's police
were investigating a private metals trading firm, Decheng
Mining, over a suspected metal financing scam at the port.
A staff member at Decheng Mining's Qingdao office, who would
only give his surname as Liu, would not comment and a
Singapore-registered associate company did not respond to a
series of calls requesting comment.
Pledging commodities to a bank, often using a warehouse
receipt as proof of ownership, has become a popular way of
obtaining finance in China, often to skirt restrictions on
raising credit and helping drive up stockpiles at some ports.
Concerns over the events in Qingdao may push foreign banks
to cut their commodity financing business in China, Goldman
Sachs said in a note on June 9.
In March, the bank estimated commodity finance deals in
China were worth as much as $160 billion, or about 31 percent of
the country's total short-term foreign exchange loans.
MISGUIDED REGULATION?
Lilley criticised regulators seeking to impose position
limits on metals markets. He said such moves may have the
unintended result of increasing, not reducing, volatility.
Metals markets are necessarily made up of big physical
participants, such as mining companies and industrial consumers,
but imposing a limit on large speculative positions could drain
liquidity when the market needed it most, Lilley said.
"Markets can get very one-way. Most physical participants in
the market have no freedom to use their own discretion. They
will be simply told this is our hedging policy," he said, adding
that speculators add necessary lubrication for markets.
"The natural tendency of the market as we challenge it
between oversupply and undersupply is the volatility. If
regulators try to constrain that, they're just constraining
something that in the end will explode."
