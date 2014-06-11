LONDON, June 11 The Chinese probe into financing
of copper and aluminium may spread to other commodities such as
iron ore and soybeans, an executive of a commodity hedge fund
said on Wednesday.
Banks and trading houses have been making urgent checks on
the security of metal holdings in China, sparked by a suspected
fraud at Qingdao Port, the world's seventh biggest. Police are
investigating the duplication of warehouse receipts by a
third-party firm on metal cargos used to obtain financing.
"I would say it's going to spill over from copper into iron
ore, into soybeans. A huge amount of apparent demand in China is
through shadow financing and holding stocks so you can have the
cash," said Doug King, chief investment officer of RCMA Capital,
which runs the $150 million Merchant Commodity Fund, which is
managed from Singapore and London.
Pledging commodities to a bank, often using a warehouse
receipt as proof of ownership, has become a popular way of
raising finance in China, helping create huge stockpiles of
metals at some ports in China.
"If you start to unwind that, then obviously that will cause
a front-end pressure of physical supply in the market... It adds
another level of nasty uncertainty."
At least two global banks involved in commodity financing in
China have asked some clients to shift copper and aluminium,
used as collateral for loans, to better regulated warehouses,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
"I think it isn't just going to go away. You're going to see
increased investigations over the next months," King told
reporters at the International Derivatives Expo in London.
King also said that as major banks cut back exposure to
commodities, other players which take on that business such as
trading house Glencore will continue moving upstream
and buy production assets to boost profits.
"When you're there as a trader and volatility is low and
prices in a lot of commodities are low, that means your margin
is low," said King, who is also involved in the RCMA Group, a
separate firm which trades physical commodities such as rubber
and sugar.
"So you have try to capture your margin somewhere else and
that tends to be upstream. So I think the trend is definitely
going to be increasingly getting vertically integrated... We'd
love to get involved in there."
