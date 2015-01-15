LONDON Jan 15 Trade house Trafigura
could cut potential damages in a court case linked to alleged
metals financing fraud in China to $1 million from $10 million
by having it heard in England instead of China, a lawyer for the
firm said on Thursday.
The case is one of many legal actions sparked by a probe
launched in May by Chinese authorities into suspected fraud at
China's Qingdao port, the world's seventh busiest, and nearby
Penglai.
The alleged fraud is estimated to have stung Western banks
and trading houses as well as local Asian banks for more than $3
billion in total.
Trafigura is not accused of fraud, but has been caught in
the fallout from the probe.
A private metals trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly
duplicated warehouse certificates stored at Qingdao port to
pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank
loans.
Impala Warehousing and Logistics, owned by Trafigura, and
China's Wanxiang Resources have been wrangling over the past few
months over the venue for legal action stemming from the probe.
Wanxiang launched proceedings in China last year, but Impala
insisted that an agreement to store Wanxiang's aluminium in
Impala's warehouses included a provision that all disputes be
heard in English courts.
The venue is very important in monetary terms, Impala's
lawyer Simon Picken told a court hearing on Thursday, since a
limitation provision in England could reduce a potential
judgment from $10 million to $1 million.
"China is unlikely to recognise the limitation provision,"
he said.
Mr Justice Teare, the judge overseeing the case in England's
High Court, reaffirmed an earlier interim injunction ordering
Wanxiang to halt proceedings in Shanghai, which are due to start
hearings on Jan. 21.
He agreed to hold a full hearing regarding the venue in
coming months, probably in March.
Wanxiang Resources launched a case in Shanghai in August,
accusing Impala of failing to deliver aluminium it owned from
warehouses.
Wanxiang lawyer Andrew Fletcher said on Thursday the firm
would ask the Chinese court to delay its proceedings with Impala
until there was a definitive ruling on the venue from the
English court.
The details of the underlying case were not discussed in
court and both sides declined to provide background.
In July, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said
Wanxiang Resources, a commodities trading arm of Wanxiang Group,
was hit by the alleged fraud and filed a lawsuit against Decheng
Mining in a Shanghai court.
