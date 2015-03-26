* Judge orders Wanxiang to cease court case in Shanghai

* Two sides seeking to hammer out arbitration details

* Likely to use Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 26 Trading house Trafigura and China's Wanxiang Resources are expected to agree to arbitration in Hong Kong for a dispute linked to alleged metals financing fraud after sparring over jurisdiction, lawyers for the firms said.

Trafigura won a judgment on Thursday ordering Wanxiang to halt court proceedings in Shanghai, but Mr. Justice Blair at England's High Court encouraged the two sides to hammer out an agreement on arbitration.

Trafigura wanted the case heard in English courts, but Wanxiang said any result there would not be enforceable in China.

"I would prefer for the parties to have a genuine go at agreement," the judge said.

The two sides have discussed bringing their case to Hong Kong's International Arbitration Centre and hope to agree details in coming days or weeks, lawyers for the two companies said at a court hearing.

In a January hearing, Trafigura said having an English court venue could cut potential damages to $1 million from about $10 million in a Chinese court.

The case is one of many legal actions sparked by a probe launched in May last year by Chinese authorities into suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port, the world's seventh busiest, and nearby Penglai.

The alleged fraud is estimated to have cost Western banks and trading houses as well as local Asian banks more than $3 billion in total.

Neither Trafigura nor Wanxiang are accused of fraud, but have been caught in the fallout from the probe.

A private metals trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly duplicated warehouse certificates stored at Qingdao port to pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank loans.

Wanxiang launched proceedings in China in August last year against Impala Warehousing and Logistics, owned by Trafigura, accusing Impala of failing to deliver 5,004 tonnes of aluminium it owned from warehouses.

Wanxiang Resources, a commodities trading arm of Wanxiang Group, demanded the metal or damages of $8.9 million.

According to court documents, Wanxiang believed its cargo ended up in Korea while Impala said the fate of the metal was unknown.

Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown on parts of the two ports where the metal was held, preventing Impala and Wanxiang from accessing the warehouses, the documents said.

Impala had insisted that an agreement to store Wanxiang's aluminium in Impala's warehouses included a provision that all disputes be heard in English courts while Wanxiang said Shanghai was the proper venue for the case. (Editing by Mark Potter)