(Corrects title of Qualcomm's Aberle in paragraph 4 to
president, not chief executive officer)
BEIJING Dec 26 The Chinese government said on
Friday that it will soon settle its antitrust investigation of
U.S. mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
country's anti-monopoly regulator that launched its probe of the
San Diego-based company 13 months ago, said the case would be
settled according to the law, according to an online statement.
The notice cited Xu Kunlin, director general of NDRC's
anti-monopoly bureau.
The NDRC also said it had completed its seventh round of
discussions with Qualcomm President Derek Aberle and his team
earlier this month.
The regulator said in February that the U.S. chipmaker was
suspected of overcharging and abusing its market position in
wireless communication standards.
An imminent decision in the case is expected to force the
company to pay fines potentially exceeding $1 billion and
require concessions that would hurt its highly profitable
business of charging licensing fees on phone chipsets that use
its patents.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)