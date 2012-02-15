SHANGHAI Feb 15 A subsidiary of China
Railway Construction Corp Ltd has signed two
projects in Africa with a total contract value of 9.1 billion
yuan ($1.4 billion), the company said in a statement to the
Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The value of the projects, located in Nigeria and Djibouti,
equates to just under 2 percent of China Railway's 2010
operating income, the company said.
China Railway has actively pursued overseas
investments this year. In late November, a consortium involving
China Railway and Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco)
announced a deal to develop an iron ore mine in Guinea.
The company is also part of a consortium of Chinese firms in
talks with the Ecuadorian government on a gold mining project
.
($1 = 6.2996 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)