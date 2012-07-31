BEIJING, July 31 China will hike railway spending by 64 billion yuan ($10 billion) to 580 billion yuan in 2012, the Ministry of Railways said, updating an investment plan published earlier this month.

The 12.4 percent increase from an initial 516 billion yuan of planned spending will see about 470 billion yuan spent on infrastructure, a rise of 15.8 percent from the original July 3 plan, according to a bond prospectus issued on www.chinabond.com.cn the government's bond issuance website.

The increase comes as Beijing has made a priority of fast-tracking of infrastructure projects to support a slowing economy - dented by deteriorating demand from debt-ridden Europe and lacklustre U.S. consumers - that is on course for its slowest full year of growth since 1999.

The government said on Monday it would make investments in key projects in a bid to encourage private sector finance to play a greater role in developing vital industry sectors including railways, utilities, finance and healthcare.

The announcement, made after a regular cabinet meeting, follows rules issued by China's top economic planning agency - the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) - to open up strategic industries presently dominated by state-owned companies to the private sector.

China may also allow the heavily-indebted ministry to sell land alongside railways to ease cash flows, according a report on Tuesday in the Economic Information Daily, run by China's official Xinhua news agency, that quoted NDRC officials.

China's Ministry of Railways is the country's largest seller of bonds after the treasury. It suffered a loss of 7 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter, local media reported, after steep debt repayments of more than 28 billion yuan depleted its cash holdings.

($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)