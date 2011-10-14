SHANGHAI Oct 14 China's Ministry of Railways
has won approval from key departments that will enable banks to
provide more loans in support of major railway projects, the
China Securities Journal reported on Friday, citing an
unidentified source.
The rail ministry has been struggling with surging borrowing
costs in the domestic bond market and has been starved of credit
lines from banks since a fatal high-speed train crash in July
cast doubt on its credibility and operational ability.
The move to secure bank loans for the ministry comes just
days after the government halved the income tax levied on coupon
earnings of bonds issued by the ministry, which was aimed at
making railway bonds more attractive.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ken Wills)