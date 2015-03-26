SHANGHAI, March 26 The merger of China's top
train makers, China CNR Corp Ltd and CSR
Corp Ltd , should follow market rules and
ensure stable operations, a government report on a cabinet
meeting said.
Wednesday's executive meeting of the State Council, or
cabinet, discussed progress toward the merger, which would
create a train giant able to compete globally with the likes of
Siemens and Bombardier, but there were no
details about when the companies might link.
The merger "must follow market rules and the principle of
the companies acting voluntarily, create favourable conditions
for restructuring, ensure the stable operations of the companies
and promote improvements in efficiency", a report on the
government's main website (gov.cn) quoted the cabinet as saying.
China built the world's longest high-speed train network in
less than a decade and has expressed its desire to export its
technology. The two state-owned firms however have fiercely
competed against each other while trying to sell trains abroad.
A merged CNR-CSR would have combined annual revenue of about
200 billion yuan ($32.2 billion) based on 2013 company data,
compared with Siemens' 75.9 billion euros ($83.2 billion) and
Bombadier's $18.2 billion.
The train makers were demerged from the government in 2000
to promote competition, and have profited from China's drive to
connect the vast country by rail. Their main domestic customer
is national operator China Railway Corporation.
($1 = 6.2116 yuan)
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Pullin)