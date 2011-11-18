SHANGHAI Nov 18 CSR Corp Ltd and China CNR Corp Ltd have received a second payment in arrears of around 23 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) from the Ministry of Railways, the China Bushiness News reported on Friday.

The newspaper quoted an authoritative source saying that the Ministry of Railways owed CNR and CSR a total of 44 billion yuan till the end of the third quarter of this year.

After two payments, the ministry still owed around 10 billion yuan, which was expected to be paid around the year-end.

The ministry said that it would pay funds due to some of its contractors before Nov. 20 to ensure a restart of railway projects that were currently under construction, Xinhua news agency reported in early November.

But the newspaper said that there were still around 24.8 billion yuan owed to the other non-Ministry of Railways' owners which could be at potential risk of default. (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong)