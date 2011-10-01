BEIJING Oct 1 China has postponed the building of 80 percent of new railway projects pending clarification of government policies for the sector, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

"At present, more than 80 percent of ongoing railway construction projects have been suspended, and the completion of many projects has been pushed back by a year," the 21st Century Business Herald newwspaper said.

The government said it would suspend new railway project approvals and launch safety checks on existing equipment to address public anger following a crash on a new high-speed rail line in July which killed 40 people.

The Railway Ministry is facing a high debt burden too. It said in August that its total liabilities at the end of June were 2.1 trillion yuan ($329 billion), up by nearly half from the end of 2009 and bringing its liability-to-asset ratio up to 59 percent.

"Almost all banks have stopped lending for railway construction," the newspaper cited an unnamed source close to the Railway Ministry as saying. "There is no decision yet on the next move for China's high-speed railways."

China has also temporarily stopped all plans with foreign companies to build high-speed railways abroad, the newspaper cited another person who attended a recent high-level meeting as saying.

The government came under fire again this week after a collision on Shanghai's rapidly expanding subway injured more than 270 people. ($=6.386 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ben Blanchard)