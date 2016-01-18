SHANGHAI Jan 18 China will invest 800 billion yuan ($121.60 billion) in fixed assets in 2016 as part of ongoing efforts to expand its railway network, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.

State-owned China Railway Corp expects to boost passenger traffic by 10 percent and freight volume by 2 percent in 2016, the paper quoted the firm's general manager Sheng Guangzu as saying at a conference on Sunday.

China Railway invested 823.8 billion yuan in 2015, building 9,531 kilometers (5,922 miles) of new lines which included 3,306 kilometers of high-speed rail, according to the Shanghai Securities News.

China has been rapidly expanding its railway network over the past years. Total fixed asset investments reached 3.58 trillion yuan during 2011 to 2015 and about 30,500 kilometers of new lines were added during that period, the paper said.

Sheng also said that the China Railway would try to win more contracts overseas this year, including the Moscow-Kazan and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail projects. ($1 = 6.5787 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jing Wang and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)