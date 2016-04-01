SHANGHAI, April 1 China should accelerate the expansion of its railway network over the next five years, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, quoting the country's vice premier, Ma Kai.

"We should speed up the expansion of China's high-speed railway network, build more inter-city and city-suburb links, and work to complete a freight railway network," Ma told a conference on Thursday.

China has about 121,000 km (75,186 miles) of railway lines in operation, Xinhua said, more than 19,000 kilometres (12,000 miles) of which are high-speed railways.

"We must accomplish the target of investing more than 800 billion yuan ($124 billion) in railway construction in 2016," Ma added, reiterating a target reported earlier this year. ($1=6.4480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)