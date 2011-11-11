(Corrects date when Jiangsu Phoenix will start taking subscriptions)

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 China Railway Materials Commercial Corp plans to raise 14.7 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) through an initial public offering in Shanghai, adding to a growing list of large IPOs in the pipeline that are likely to test still-fragile investor sentiment.

The state-owned firm, which is involved in steel trading and the railway products business, will use the proceeds to supplement capital and fund 27 projects, including improving its logistics capability, the company said in a filing posted on the environment ministry's website on Thursday.

In a similar filing posted on the same website, Sinochem Corp said it is planning to raise up to 35 billion yuan in what would easily be the biggest IPO in the mainland market in the past year.

Companies with operations that impact the environment, such as miners and oil refinery operators, first need to obtain clearance from the environment ministry before seeking approval from the securities regulator for IPOs, a process that could take months.

Earlier reports said China Railway Materials was planning to raise $2 billion via a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai during the first half of next year. The firm posted a 26 percent increase in first-half profit.

Separately, Jiangsu Phoenix Media & Publishing Corp Ltd said on Friday that it would begin a roadshow for its 2.8 billion yuan Shanghai IPO.

Jiangsu Phoenix, one of China's biggest publishers, will invest the IPO proceeds on sales network expansion, book publishing and e-commerce operations.

The company, which posted a net profit of 327 million yuan during the first half, will start taking subscriptions on Nov. 21 with final pricing slated for Nov. 23.

Jiangsu Phoenix, whose shares will be traded under the ticker, has hired China International Capital Corp (CICC) to help arrange the share sale.

IPOs on the mainland market have been dominated by smaller deals so far this year, with the biggest deal being Sinohydro's $2.1 billion fundraising last month.

However, bigger deals are being added to the pipeline, further testing demand in a market where investors have turned more cautious about new listings.

In a sign of tepid investor demand, China Shipping Industry Co Ltd said it had downsized its fundraising plan by 3.5 billion yuan. It will now look to raise up to 8 billion yuan by selling convertible bonds, from its previous plan to privately place 11.5 billion yuan of shares. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)