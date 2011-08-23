(Adds comments on crash probe by government official)
BEIJING Aug 23 The head of a Chinese railways
technology firm blamed for faulty signaling gear that caused a
high-speed rail crash last month died of a heart attack while
the company was being inspected, Chinese media said on Tuesday.
Ma Cheng, the 55-year-old chairman of the board at China
Railway Signal & Communication Corp., collapsed at his office on
Monday as investigators arrived at the company, a report on the
website of news magazine Caixin said.
Ma, who was not known to have heart problems but was under
great stress, was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the
report said, citing unnamed sources.
The July crash between two bullet trains in Wenzhou in
eastern China that killed 40 people triggered public fury,
unusually bold media coverage and a freeze on approvals for new
railway projects.
Officials blamed the accident first on a lightning strike
and then on the company's faulty signal technology.
But Chinese media have quoted a senior investigator as
saying the crash also exposed management failings and could have
been avoided.
Ma, who assumed his position as chairman of the board late
last year after serving as general manager, had nearly 20 years
of experience in the industry and was known as a leader on
signaling technology, the report said.
The official Xinhua news agency, citing the State
Administration of Work Safety's spokesman Huang Yi, reported
that the probe into the crash was proceeding well, and that
people could have confidence in their findings.
"The investigation team is strongly independent, and its
members are all experts ... they will carry out the probe in an
impartial, scientific and rigorous manner, and will give people
a sincere, responsible explanation," Huang said.
"This is an accident which should not have happened and
should have been avoided."
The ruling Communist Party has struggled to
address public fury over the crash on a high-speed rail network,
which was supposed to be one of the country's proudest
achievements.
Public anger about the accident escalated into accusations
that officials had covered up facts and stifled media coverage
to protect the country's ambitious rail expansion plan and the
Communist Party's image of unruffled control.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)