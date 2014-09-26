SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China's state-owned national railway operator has completed the first round of fundraising for its newly established railway development fund, signing deals with four state-owned banks, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Xinhua did not say how much the banks had pledged to invest in the fund, which has a lifespan of 15-20 years.

In July, the government unveiled plans to launch the fund to attract private investment into the sector.

The initial investors, however, are all state-owned. Xinhua said China Railway Corporation, part of the now-defunct Ministry of Railways, signed agreements with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , Agricultural Bank of China , China Construction Bank Corp and Industrial Bank Co..

China's government has vowed to further reform its state-owned enterprises and to open up protected industries such as finance, petroleum, power, telecoms and railways to private investors.

The country has increased its spending on railway infrastructure to support its slowing economy. Railway investment in the first eight months of the year rose 20 percent from a year ago to exceed 405 billion yuan, the state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported earlier this month. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)