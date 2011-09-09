HONG KONG, Sept 9 Prices of most rare earth elements have risen since Wednesday because of local government crackdowns on mining, with three major mines the latest targets.

But prices for praseodymium and its alloys fell. Spot praseodymium prices softened to 1.2 million-1.25 million yuan per tonne on Friday from 1.25 million-1.3 million yuan on Wednesday.

Praseodymium-neodymium alloy prices dropped to 1.15 million-1.2 million yuan per tonne on Friday from Wednesday's 1.25 million-1.3 million yuan.

This week, Li Guoqing, director of the mining management bureau of Ganzhou city in the eastern province of Jiangxi, said three of eight major rare earth producing counties would stop production by year-end.

China is the world's dominant producer and exporter of rare earths.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used in a wide range of new technologies from hybrid cars and wind turbines to catalytic converters, permanent magnets and battery cells.

Following is a table of major rare earth prices in China as of Sept 9

PRODUCT GRADE UNIT PRICE(Yuan) Date Rare Earth REO 42.0-45.0% Tonne 70000-80000 2011-09-07 Carbonate Lanthanum Oxide La2O3/TREO 99.0-99.9% Tonne 135000-145000 2011-09-07 Cerium Oxide CeO2/TREO 99.0-99.5% Tonne 150000-160000 2011-09-07 Neodymium Oxide Nd2O3/TREO 99.0-99.9% Tonne 1130000-1180000 2011-09-07 Praseodymium Pr6O11/TREO 99.0-99.5% Tonne 830000-880000 2011-09-07 Oxide Terbium Oxide 99.9-99.99% Kg 14000-15000 2011-09-09 Dysprosium 99.5-99.9% Kg 10000-11000 2011-09-09 Oxide Europium Oxide 99.9-99.99% Kg 16000-18000 2011-09-09 Yttrium 99.99-99.999% Tonne 350000-380000 2011-09-09 Pr-Nd Oxide (Nd2O3+Pr6O11)/TREO?75.0% Tonne 850000-900000 2011-09-09 Samarium Oxide ?99.5% Tonne 80000-120000 2011-09-09 Lanthanum Metal La/TREM?99.0% Tonne 180000-200000 2011-09-09 Praseodymium Pr/TREM 96.0-99.0% Tonne 1200000-1250000 2011-09-09 Neodymium Nd/TREM 99.0-99.9% Tonne 1400000-1450000 2011-09-09 Cerium Ce/TREM?99.0% Tonne 300000-320000 2011-09-09 Terbium ?99.9% Kg 20000-22000 2011-09-09 Dysprosium ?99% Kg 13000-14000 2011-09-09 Pr-Nd alloy Pr?20-25% Tonne 1150000-1200000 2011-09-09 Pr-Nd-Dy alloy ?99% Tonne 1100000-1150000 2011-09-09 Yttrium Metal Y/TREM 99.9-99.95% Kg 500-560 2011-09-09 Battery-grade TREM?99.0% Nd/TREM?15% Tonne 420000-460000 2011-09-09 mixed rare earth metal La-Ce Metal Ce/TREM?65.0% TREM?98.5% Tonne 170000-180000 2011-09-09 Ferro-dysprosiu ?99.5% Tonne 10800000-11300000 2011-09-09 m Alloy

Note: lanthanum (La), dysprosium (Dy),cerium (Ce),neodymium (Nd),praseodymium (Pr),terbium (Tb),europium (Eu),ytterbium (Yb),samarium (Sm)

Source: Shanghai Non Ferrous Trade Association, www.smm.cn

($1=6.3870 yuan) (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)