HONG KONG, Sept 16 China's prices for cerium oxide and neodymium oxide fell this week from last week, despite tough controls over mining activity.

Prices for most rare earths remained steady in China, the world's dominant producer and exporter.

Li Zhong, vice-general manager of top producer Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Hi-Tech Holding, said this week that the country's role as the dominant global supplier of rare earths would gradually come to an end as the industry focused more on the domestic market.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used in a range of new technologies from hybrid cars and wind turbines to catalytic converters, permanent magnets and battery cells.

Following is a table of major rare earth prices in China as of Sept 16.

PRODUCT GRADE UNIT PRICE (THIS WEEK) VS PRICE (LAST WEEK) Rare Earth REO 42-45% Tonne 70000-80000 70000-80000 Carbonate Lanthanum Oxide La2O3/TREO Tonne 135000-145000 135000-145000

99.0-99.9% Cerium Oxide CeO2/TREO Tonne 130000-160000 150000-160000

99.0-99.5% Neodymium Oxide Nd2O3/TREO Tonne 1050000-1100000 1130000-1180000

99.0-99.9% Praseodymium Pr6O11/TREO Tonne 830000-880000 830000-880000 Oxide 99.0-99.5% Terbium Oxide 99.9-99.99% Kg 14000-15000 14000-15000 Dysprosium oxide 99.5-99.9% Kg 9000-9500 10000-11000 Europium Oxide 99.9-99.99% Kg 15000-18000 16000-18000 Yttrium 99.99-99.999 Tonne 350000-380000 350000-380000

% Pr-Nd Oxide (Nd2O3+Pr6O1 Tonne 850000-950000 850000-900000

1)/TREO?75.0

% Samarium Oxide ?99.5% Tonne 80000-120000 80000-120000 Lanthanum Metal La/TREM?99.0 Tonne 180000-200000 180000-200000

% Praseodymium Pr/TREM Tonne 1200000-1250000 1200000-1250000

96.0-99.0% Neodymium Nd/TREM Tonne 1350000-1400000 1400000-1450000

99.0-99.9% Cerium Ce/TREM?99.0 Tonne 300000-320000 300000-320000

% Terbium ?99.9% Kg 20000-22000 20000-22000 Dysprosium ?99% Kg 13000-14000 13000-14000 Pr-Nd alloy Pr?20-25% Tonne 1150000-1200000 1150000-1200000 Pr-Nd-Dy alloy ?99% Tonne 1100000-1150000 1100000-1150000 Yttrium Metal Y/TREM Kg 550-560 500-560

99.9-99.95% Battery-grade TREM?99.0% Tonne 420000-460000 420000-460000 mixed rare earth Nd/TREM?15% metal La-Ce Metal Ce/TREM?65.0 Tonne 170000-180000 170000-180000

% TREM?98.5% Ferro-dysprosium ?99.5% Tonne 10800000-11300000 10800000-11300000 Alloy

Note: lanthanum (La), dysprosium (Dy),cerium (Ce),neodymium (Nd),praseodymium (Pr),terbium (Tb),europium (Eu),ytterbium (Yb),samarium (Sm)

Source: Shanghai Non Ferrous Trade Association, www.smm.cn

($1=6.3832 yuan) (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)