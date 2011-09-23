(Refiles to fix formatting)

HONG KONG, Sept 23 China's prices for neodymium and praseodymium edged up this week after top producer Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co Ltd said it will build up stocks.

The company said on Tuesday that it plans to buy praseodymium-neodymium oxide at up to 900,000 yuan ($140,896) per tonne in an apparent effort to help stem a price decline for rare earths in China, the world top producer and exporters.

Prices of praseodymium-neodymium oxide rose more than 900,000 yuan per tonne this week from 850,000-900,000 yuan last week.

Prices of neodymium oxide and praseodymium oxide, the materials for the manufacturing of praseodymium-neodymium oxide also inched up.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used in a range of new technologies from hybrid cars and wind turbines to catalytic converters, permanent magnets and battery cells.

Following is a table of major rare earth prices in China as of Sept 23

PRODUCT GRADE UNIT PRICE (THIS WEEK) VS PRICE (LAST WEEK) Rare Earth Carbonate REO 42-45% Tonne 70000-80000 70000-80000 Lanthanum Oxide La2O3/TREO Tonne 135000-145000 135000-145000

99.0-99.9% Cerium Oxide CeO2/TREO Tonne 130000-160000 130000-160000

99.0-99.5% Neodymium Oxide Nd2O3/TREO Tonne 1150000-1200000 1050000-1100000

99.0-99.9% Praseodymium Oxide Pr6O11/TREO Tonne 880000-930000 830000-880000

99.0-99.5% Terbium Oxide 99.9-99.99% Kg 14000-15000 14000-15000 Dysprosium oxide 99.5-99.9% Kg 9500-9800 9000-9500 Europium Oxide 99.9-99.99% Kg 15000-18000 15000-18000 Yttrium 99.99-99.999% Tonne 350000-380000 350000-380000 Pr-Nd Oxide (Nd2O3+Pr6O11)/T Tonne 900000-950000 850000-950000

REO> or=75.0% Samarium Oxide > or =99.5% Tonne 80000-120000 80000-120000 Lanthanum Metal La/TREM>or=99.0% Tonne 180000-200000 180000-200000 Praseodymium Pr/TREM Tonne 1200000-1250000 1200000-1250000

96.0-99.0% Neodymium Nd/TREM Tonne 1350000-1400000 1350000-1400000

99.0-99.9% Cerium Ce/TREM>or=99.0% Tonne 300000-320000 300000-320000 Terbium >or=99.9% Kg 20000-22000 20000-22000 Dysprosium >or=99% Kg 13000-14000 13000-14000 Pr-Nd alloy Pr>or=20-25% Tonne 1100000-1150000 1150000-1200000 Pr-Nd-Dy alloy >or=99% Tonne 1050000-1100000 1100000-1150000 Yttrium Metal Y/TREM Kg 500-560 550-560

99.9-99.95% Battery-grade mixed TREM>or=99.0% Tonne 420000-460000 420000-460000 rare earth metal Nd/TREM>or=15% La-Ce Metal Ce/TREM>or=65.0% Tonne 170000-180000 170000-180000

TREM>or=98.5% Ferro-dysprosium >or=99.5% Tonne 9500000-10000000 10800000-11300000 Alloy

Note: lanthanum (La), dysprosium (Dy),cerium (Ce),neodymium (Nd),praseodymium (Pr),terbium (Tb),europium (Eu),ytterbium (Yb),samarium (Sm)

Source: Shanghai Non Ferrous Trade Association, www.smm.cn ($1 = 6.388 yuan) (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)