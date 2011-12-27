BEIJING Dec 27 China has set the first tranche of rare earth export quotas at 10,546 tonnes for 2012, the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The full-year quota for 2011 stood at 30,184 tonnes, but actual exports stood at just 40 percent of the allowable volume in the first three quarters of the year amid a nationwide crackdown on the sector. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen, David Stanway and Ruby Lian)