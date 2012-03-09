COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
HONG KONG, March 9 Following is a table of spot prices of major rare earths in China as of March 9, in yuan. PRODUCT GRADE UNIT PRICE (March 9) VS March 2 Rare Earth Carbonate REO 42.0-45.0% Tonne 68000-70000 0 Lanthanum Oxide La2O3/TREO 99.5-99.9% Tonne 75000-80000 0 Cerium Oxide CeO2/TREO 99.5-99.9% Tonne 80000-90000 0 Praseodymium Oxide Pr6O11/TREO 99.0-99.9% Tonne 440000-460000 -5000 Neodymium Oxide Nd2O3/TREO 99.0-99.9% Tonne 470000-480000 -20000 Samarium Oxide Sm2O3/TREO 99.5-99.9% Tonne 85000-90000 0 Europium Oxide Eu2O3/TREO 99.95-99.99% Kg 8000-8200 -150 Gadolinium Oxide Gd2O3/TREO 99.5-99.9% Tonne 120000-125000 -5000 Terbium Oxide Tb4O7/TREO 99.95-99.99% Kg 5300-5500 -500 Dysprosium Oxide Dy2O3/TREO 99.5-99.9% Kg 3900-4000 0 Erbium Oxide Er2O3/TREO 99.5-99.9% Tonne 570000-580000 -20000 Yttrium Oxide Y2O3/TREO 99.995-99.999% Tonne 168000-170000 -8500 Pr-Nd Oxide (Nd2O3+Pr6O11)/TREO>75.0% Tonne 340000-350000 -7500 Lanthanum Metal La/TREM>99.0% Tonne 110000-115000 -5000 Cerium Ce/TREM>99.0% Tonne 200000-205000 0 Praseodymium Pr/TREM 96.0-99.0% Tonne 580000-600000 -35000 Neodymium Nd/TREM 99.0-99.9% Tonne 630000-650000 -45000 Terbium Tb/TREM>99.9% Kg 10000-10100 0 Dysprosium Dy/TREM>99% Kg 6200-6300 0 Yttrium Y/TREM 99.9-99.95% Kg 360-370 0 La-De Metal Ce/TREM>65.0% TREM>98.5% Tonne 110000-120000 -2500 Pr-Nd alloy metal Pr/TREM 20-25% Nd/TREM Tonne 440000-450000 -7500
75-80% TREM>98.5% Pr-Nd-Dy alloy metal TREM>99.0% Tonne 390000-400000 -17500 Battery-grade mix TREM>99.0% Nd/TREM>15% Tonne 290000-300000 0 Ferro-dysprosium alloy Dy80% Tonne 4300000-4400000 -100000
Note: lanthanum (La), dysprosium (Dy), cerium (Ce), neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), terbium (Tb), europium (Eu),ytterbium (Yb),samarium (Sm)
Source: Shanghai Non Ferrous Trade Association, www.smm.cn
($1= 6.3053 yuan) (Editing by Ken Wills)
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
COLOMBO, Feb 14 Sri Lankan shares hit a two-week closing high on Tuesday as investors picked up blue chip shares such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, brokers said.