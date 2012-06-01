SHANGHAI, June 1 China is considering a national
inventory reserve of rare earths in a bid to stabilise prices
for the 17 metals, crucial for the defence, electronics and
renewable-energy industries, state-backed China Securities
Journal reported on Friday.
The paper cited government sources saying the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) was looking at
strategic buying and selling, where producers buy up surplus
supply when prices fall and sell when prices rise.
The ministry hopes this will quell large price fluctuations,
as seen in 2011.
Domestic demand for rare earths tumbled last year after
Beijing tightened controls over production and mining and many
separation plants closed down after customers retreated from the
sky-high prices.
But the paper cited market participants, who noted that
China's largest producer Baotou Steel Rare-Earth hi Tech
had failed to stabilise prices with a similar
strategy last year.
They suggested it might be better to root out illegal mining
and to oversee rare earth trades through a trading platform, the
paper said.
China controls 95 percent of the world's rare earths market.
