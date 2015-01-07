By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 7 China's move to scrap export
quotas on rare earths, crucial in most modern technology, may
not mean an end to the uncertainty over supplies because the top
producer can still find ways to control shipments and influence
prices, industry players said.
China, which supplies about 90 percent of the world's rare
earths needs, imposed export restrictions and raised tariffs in
2010 as it sought higher prices to help cover the huge
environmental costs of production and tried to encourage the
growth of domestic industries that use rare earths.
Prices shot up as buyers scrambled to secure supplies,
leading Japan, Europe and the United States to file a trade
complaint. The World Trade Organization ruled last year that
China's restrictions were discriminatory and told it to scrap
the quotas and export tariffs.
In response, Beijing announced in late December it was
ending the quotas.
However, that is not expected to affect supply or prices, as
China has not filled its export quotas over the past three years
anyway, analysts and the world's only non-Chinese producers of
rare earths, Australia's Lynas Corp and U.S. firm
Molycorp, said on Wednesday.
"We don't think it'll affect our volume significantly. It's
not like there's going to suddenly be a flood of product coming
on to the market," Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze told Reuters.
"What is more of an issue is the sort of uncertainty
overhang in the market that has been there since the WTO ruling.
We saw this in the last quarter, where we had customers
drawing down inventories rather than buy fresh product."
That sent prices for various rare earths elements down by as
much as 20 percent in the December quarter, Lacaze said.
Beijing is expected to unveil new regulations for rare earth
mining, processing and exports, perhaps including a value-added
tax to replace the export tariff, which could have some impact,
Lacaze and a Molycorp spokesman said.
"There's a very, very strong market view that there will be
a production or environment tax of some sort introduced in
China," Lacaze told Reuters in a phone interview from Kuantan in
Malaysia, where Lynas runs its rare earths separation plant.
Rare earth elements include lanthanum used in oil
refineries; neodymium and praseodymium used in magnets for
motors; dyprosium used in hybrid vehicles, wind turbines and
stealth helicopters; and yttrium in military jet engines.
STILL IN CONTROL
American Elements, a U.S. buyer of rare earths that depends
on supply from China, said Beijing had been sophisticated in
coming up with policies to drive growth of domestic industries
that use rare earths by controlling exports and consolidating
production and processing among six state-owned entities.
American Elements CEO Michael Silver said China's plan to
introduce export licences would ensure Beijing controlled
supplies.
"Control through Baotou (Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel
Rare-Earth Hi-Tech Co Ltd ) and the government
deciding who gets the export licences should help support rare
earths export prices," Silver told Reuters by phone from
Colorado.
But if China decided it wanted to flood the market with rare
earths, it could, he added.
That fear led investors to knock Molycorp shares down 10
percent on Tuesday after media reported China had scrapped the
export quotas. Lynas's shares fell 9 percent on Tuesday but
inched up on Wednesday.
Both stocks are just above record lows hit in December.
The two companies are saddled with debt and have struggled
to bring their plants up to full capacity, but Lacaze said she
remained confident her company would achieve a cash breakeven
position in the December or March quarter.
