BEIJING Aug 2 China's central bank could at least triple the number of time deposit products that can be offered to savers in a move to further liberalise interest rates, three financial industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The number of products could be increased to at least 18 from six now, with a time deposit for each of the 12 months in a year and dividing time deposits of between one year and two into four terms, and potentially doing the same to three- and five-year term products, a source close to the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the industry's watchdog, said.

"The central bank is pondering about the feasibility of opening up terms of time deposits. It was proposed by China Everbright Bank two years ago and the central bank will probably hold a meeting in August to discuss about it and announce the news in a proper time," the source said.

Currently, China has time deposits of three months, six months, one year, two years, three years and five years.

If implemented, it will mark another move in China's efforts towards a more liberalised, competitive interest rate regime, which is included in the nation's 12th Five-Year Plan - the country's planning blueprint.

The People's Bank of China lowered the floor it sets for lending rates and lifted the ceiling on deposit rates in two moves in June and July in an effort to sharpen the pricing power of its banks and spur innovation.

However, the country still keeps a natural net interest rate margin for its banks, by having a floor on lending rates and a ceiling on deposit rates to avoid aggressive competition.

The central bank held a meeting at the end of June to assess the reaction of the retail arms of China's commercial banks to the proposal, another financial industry source said.

Sheng Songcheng, head of statistics at the central bank, said in a recent article that China's interest rate reform should follow the way of "liberalising long-term rates first, then short-term rates, and opening up rates on large-amount loans and deposits first, then the rates on small-amount ones."

Under such a blueprint, China can further lift and even fully liberalise rates on mid- and long-term time deposits as well as large-amount agreement deposit in its next step, Sheng said, without giving a specific timeframe. (Reporting by Hongmei Zhao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)