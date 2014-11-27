(Repeats Thursday story with no changes)
By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI Nov 27 China hopes that last week's
interest rate cut will increase lending into the economy to
shore up flagging growth, but measuring any rise will be impeded
by a number of tricks the country's bankers use to manipulate
the figures.
Chinese banks, which are heavily controlled by the
government, are often instructed to match their lending practice
to further official policy, and when the People's Bank of China
cut rates for the first time in two years on Friday, it made
clear that helping smaller firms gain access to credit was among
its goals.
Outstanding yuan loan growth slipped to its slowest in
almost nine years in October, and the PBOC's
efforts might well succeed in raising the headline figures, but
bankers say it is commonplace to game the statistics to hit
targets.
One trick is to extend a loan but then ask the borrower to
use a portion of the fund to purchase wealth-management products
sold by the bank, helping to hit both loan goals and sales
targets.
Another technique is to require a portion of the money lent
- anywhere between 30 and 40 percent, according to bankers -
returned as deposits, so it can earn interest on the whole loan,
while effectively retaining part of it.
"It's just internally generated business through a dummy
counterpart," said Jimmy Leung, banking and capital markets
leader and partner at PwC China.
The banking regulator has said these practices are illegal
but say only "some commercial banks" engage in them. Bankers say
manipulation is still rampant.
"It's very common," said a banker at a major state-owned
bank who declined to be identified.
STEP-UP IN POLICING
As the world's second-biggest economy heads for its slowest
yearly growth in 15 years, authorities have been stepping up
efforts to reduce the cost of financing for small and
medium-sized enterprises, which included instructions from
China's cabinet to "prevent the illegal diversion of loans and
ensure that loan funds flow directly to the real economy".
In early September, the China Banking Regulatory Commission
posted a notice asking banks not to "use underhand measures to
illegally attract and falsely increase deposits".
But bankers say the efforts are slow and ineffective and
have done little to curb the practices.
Another banker said agreements to return some of the loan as
deposits have now become verbal, as opposed to being written
into loan documents previously.
"The CBRC is feeling the stones to cross the river ... but
bankers have already reached the other side," he said.
