By Umesh Desai
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 24 China's surprise interest rate
cut could bring little relief to smaller firms struggling with
the country's most worrisome debt burdens, as lenders
increasingly look to favour its strongest and most solvent
companies.
China's central bank cut its benchmark lending rates by 40
basis points to 5.6 percent late on Friday, but lowered deposit
rates by only 25 bps to 2.75 percent.
This could keep funding access on a leash for small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are already struggling to
repay loans and get credit, because narrowing interest rate
margins will squeeze banks' profitability.
"It makes sense for banks to lend to stronger borrowers to
protect themselves from bad debt, as net interest margins will
narrow," said Tracy Tian, China strategist at BofA Merrill
Lynch.
A study of Reuters data for 2,600 companies showed that 80
percent of companies with a debt/EBITDA ratio of above 5 - the
level that gets credit analysts deeply concerned - were small
caps or those with market capitalisation of less than $2
billion.
That suggests the majority of those most in need of lower
financing costs will be shut out.
"History has shown that interest rate cuts do not solve SMEs
funding difficulties," said Xie Dongming, Singapore-based fixed
income analyst at OCBC bank. "SMEs will continue to face
difficulties in gaining access to funds."
While the rate cut will not necessarily prompt banks to
extend more loans to stronger borrowers, they are at least
likely to get more favourable terms on their existing debt,
analysts say. Weaker firms are unlikely to see such benefits.
Debt/EBITDA is widely used by ratings agencies to measure a
firm's ability to service its debts. It gives analysts a rough
idea of how long a company would need to pay off its debts, from
its operating cash flows.
The Reuters data showed that United Mechanical & Electrical
, a company with market capitalisation of just over a
$1 billion, would take more than 400 years to service its
current outstanding debt at the present rate of cash generation.
Chemicals company Shanxi Sanwei and aluminium
products maker Ningbo Fubang Jingye Group, would
take 285 years and 140 years respectively to meet their
obligations at the current pace.
Smaller companies are suffering as China's full-year rate of
economic growth is on track to undershoot the government's 7.5
percent target and mark the weakest expansion in 24 years.
And while the topline has suffered as a result of a slowing
economy, margins are under pressure because of growing costs.
According to a BofA Merrill Lynch report 52.8 percent of the
companies reported year-on-year margin contraction compared with
51.6 percent in the last quarter and 51 percent a year ago.
"Chinese banks will likely seek to cut back credit
allocations to these firms next year to reflect their clients'
weakened balance sheets," said Peter Fuhrman, chairman of China
First Capital, a China-focused investment bank.
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in BANGALORE; Editing by
Alex Richardson)