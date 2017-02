BEIJING Aug 11 Near zero U.S. interest rates would affect China's economy, a senior official at China's top economic planning agency said, but added it is too early to say the world economy is headed for another recession.

Zhang Xiaoqiang, vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, was also quoted by state radio as saying the yuan should rise gradually against the dollar.

