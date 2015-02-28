BEIJING Feb 28 China's central bank said on Saturday it would cut benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.35 percent.

The People's Bank of China said it would further liberalise interest rates and lift the ceiling for the floating range for the saving rate to 1.3 times the benchmark rate.

The central bank said it would cut the benchmark saving rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Alex Richardson)