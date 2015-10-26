SHANGHAI, Oct 14 China's primary money rates were mixed on Monday and bond yields fell after the central bank cut interest rates and banks' reserve ratios on Friday night. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.4067 percent, 2.46 basis points (bps) from the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor was flat at 2.3970 percent. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.8773 percent and the 14-day repo was 2.6840 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.44 percent to 110.78. The benchmark 10-year treasury yield opened down three basis points at 3.05 percent, with policy bank debt down eight bps. China's central bank cut interest rates on Friday for the sixth time in less than a year, and it again lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to jump start growth in its cooling economy. The PBOC lowered the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 bps to 4.35 percent, effective from Oct. 24. The reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was also cut by 50 bps points for all banks, taking the ratio to 17.5 percent for the biggest lenders, while banks that lend to agricultural firms and small companies received another 50-basis-point reduction to their RRR. The move came just ahead of a high-level meeting in Beijing starting on Monday where senior Chinese leaders will thrash out the country's economic blue-print for the next five years. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.8773 1.8757 +0.16 0.00 Seven-day 2.4067 2.3821 +2.46 0.00 14-day 2.6840 2.7193 -3.53 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.0000 0.8850 +111.50 231,241.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3500 2.0000 +35.00 19,527.80 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3050 2.0000 +30.50 361.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.8800 1.8800 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4300 2.4000 +3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.7300 -3.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9000 1.9000 +0.00 Seven-day 2.3970 2.3970 +0.00 Three-month 3.1860 3.1825 +0.35 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)