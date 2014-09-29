LONDON, Sept 29 DBRS, the world's fourth-biggest credit rating agency, initiated its sovereign coverage of China at A-high on Monday, a notch below larger peers S&P and Moody's' China ratings, and level on its own list with Japan.

It placed a 'stable trend' on the rating, saying Beijing had sufficient space to manage near-term domestic and external economic shocks although any dramatic deterioration in the economy and financial sector would put it under pressure.

International investors have become increasingly interested in China as it becomes an ever larger part of the global economy.

Like many economists, DBRS voiced concerns about the near $3 trillion of debt local governments have built up and worries the country may have to find billions more to shore up banks who have overstretched themselves in recent years.

On the positive side it said it believed public sector debt ratios were "manageable", while it also saw "strong political commitment" to push through economic reforms.

The A-high rating puts China in line with Asia's other major economy Japan, despite it having half the debt burden of Tokyo, and is comfortably above other big emerging markets such as BBB-low India or BBB Brazil.

