LONDON, Sept 29 DBRS, the world's fourth-biggest
credit rating agency, initiated its sovereign coverage of China
at A-high on Monday, a notch below larger peers S&P and Moody's'
China ratings, and level on its own list with Japan.
It placed a 'stable trend' on the rating, saying Beijing had
sufficient space to manage near-term domestic and external
economic shocks although any dramatic deterioration in the
economy and financial sector would put it under pressure.
International investors have become increasingly interested
in China as it becomes an ever larger part of the global
economy.
Like many economists, DBRS voiced concerns about the near $3
trillion of debt local governments have built up and worries the
country may have to find billions more to shore up banks who
have overstretched themselves in recent years.
On the positive side it said it believed public sector debt
ratios were "manageable", while it also saw "strong political
commitment" to push through economic reforms.
The A-high rating puts China in line with Asia's other major
economy Japan, despite it having half the debt burden of Tokyo,
and is comfortably above other big emerging markets such as
BBB-low India or BBB Brazil.
