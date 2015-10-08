(Adds details on corporates)
LONDON Oct 8 China's sovereign rating can
withstand slower growth and greater volatility, Moody's senior
research analyst Rahul Ghosh said at a briefing in London on
Thursday.
Moody's rates China Aa3 with a stable outlook, and is
forecasting GDP growth at 6.8 percent in 2015 and 6.3 percent in
2016, in line with International Monetary Fund forecasts.
Ghosh said that Chinese corporate credits in the Moody's
ratings universe, which covers about 200 companies and banks,
were likely to be able to absorb a further 5-10 percent
depreciation of the yuan "pretty well".
A total of 22 companies have a high reliance on foreign
currency debt, in sectors such as metals, mining and steel and
oil and gas. However, oil and gas producers have a natural
currency hedge as their revenues are denominated in dollars,
Ghosh said.
In areas such as real estate, however, there was likely to
be more of a currency mis-match issue as they receive most of
their revenues in yuan.
"In a further 10 percent devaluation scenario, there would
be some impact on the credit metrics for property companies,"
Ghosh said.
On China's banks, Stephen Long, of Moody's financial
institutions group, said that while there was a clear
deterioration in asset quality and a rise in bad loans on banks'
books, it was balanced by solid profits and government support.
Moody's has a stable outlook on China's banking sector.

