HONG KONG Oct 17 China Reinsurance (Group)
raised $2 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public
offering at the top of expectations, sources with direct
knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Saturday.
The company priced the 5.77 billion new shares,
equivalent to 13.7 percent of its enlarged share capital, at
HK$2.70 each, after marketing the deal in an indicative range of
HK$2.25 to HK$2.70, added the sources, who declined to be named
because details of the IPO aren't yet public.
China Re's IPO would be the largest in Hong Kong since
property developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd
raised $4 billion in December. It should be surpassed
next week when distressed debt manager China Huarong Asset
Management Co Ltd prices its listing, worth up to $2.8 billion.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), HSBC and UBS were
hired as joint sponsors on the IPO, with CCB International,
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura also acting as joint
global coordinators. There were also 12 other banks including
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BOC International and Citigroup
acting as joint bookrunners.
The banks stand to jointly earn up to $50 million in
commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 2 percent
underwriting fee and a 0.5 percent discretionary commission,
according to the offering prospectus.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by
Michael Perry)