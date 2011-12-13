HONG KONG Dec 13 Two of China's largest developers have not bought any land since the middle of the year, the companies said Tuesday, and are biding their time before resuming acquisitions as the mainland's property market corrects.

Evergrande Real Estate Group, which has built up the largest land bank of any Chinese developer, said it stopped buying land in July, in a bid to bring down its gearing ratio, which hit 75 percent.

Agile Property had also not bought any land in the second half of this year, an employee said. The company will only revisit its strategy after the lunar New Year, which in 2012 takes place in late January.

Evergrande bought 49 million square meters of space in the first half of the year, such a large amount that it caused cashflow pressure, Chief Financial Officer Parry Tse said.

"It's a scary number," Tse said after a press conference to unveil the company's November sales. "We will take a more cautious approach next year."

Evergrande had a "serious discussion" after investors rang the alarm bell over the company's use of leverage.

"We saw our investors and shareholders were worried about that," Tse said. The company then decided to cease purchases this year and reduce its gearing to between 60 and 70 percent.

Evergrande will only buy enough land to replenish its land bank next year, Tse said. For instance, if it sells 13 million square meters in 2012, the company would buy around 12 million square meters of land, Tse said.

For the first 11 months of the year, it sold 12.0 million square meters of property, generating sales of 79.1 billion yuan ($12.4 billion), the company said. That ranks it second among Chinese property developers, behind only China Vanke which had sales of 115.7 billion.

Evergrande CEO Xia Haijun said the company would only give its annual target for 2012 in January. "A reasonable base would be to expect a 10 to 20 percent growth rate in overall contract sales in the next two years," Xia said.

PRICE HIKE

Evergrande took the unusual step of raising property prices in November amid the slowdown, after hitting its sales targets for the year. Having slashed its average sales price 16 percent between March and September to 6,052 yuan per square meter, it hiked prices slightly in October, then by a dramatic 22 percent in November, to 7,510 yuan, its highest level of the year.

That produced an 81 percent plunge in November's sales, compared with the same month last year. "The demand dried up quite quickly," Xia said, which had the desired effect of deferring sales into next year.

Meanwhile Agile said it was going slow on long-term projects that hadn't been triggered by off-plan sales.

"We want to wait to replenish the land bank at an attractive price," the Agile employee, who could not speak officially for the company on the topic, said. "In spring time or the first quarter, the land market might have some changes. But right now we are trying to be very prudent in land acquisition."

But the company said it will continue with projects due for delivery in 2012 and 2013, and had even sped some up.

It said it would not enter new negotiations on land but would complete any existing talks.

The decision of developers to stop land buying could spell tough times ahead for local governments in China, which have been using land sales to pay down a pile of debt that stood at 10.7 trillion yuan at the end of last year.

A report from credit-rating agency Fitch said the slowdown in China's property industry will result in a polarization of the industry, with profit margins squeezed.

"Smaller companies with limited financial and operational flexibilities are more vulnerable to an environment of weak liquidity and tight regulation," the report stated. While big developers have the flexibility to pace sales, "the sector remains highly challenging for the smaller local and regional operators." ($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan) (Editing by David Holmes)