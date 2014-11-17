SHANGHAI Nov 17 Three Chinese carmakers will recall more than half a million vehicles due to a fuel pump defect that could cause oil leaks, China's quality watchdog said on Monday.

The issue stemmed from a design flaw by supplier United Automotive Electronic Systems Co Ltd, one of the Chinese ventures of German auto parts maker Robert Bosch, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

Great Wall Motor Co, Brilliance China Automotive Holdings and Chery Automotive Co Ltd will recall a total of 559,882 vehicles.

Chery, the Chinese partner of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd , will recall 289,773 cars. Brilliance, the Chinese partner of BMW, will recall 238,024 cars, and Great Wall will recall 32,085 vehicles.

The three carmakers could not immediately be reached for comment at after-work hours.

Bosch and United Automotive Electronic Systems declined to comment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; editing by Jane Baird)