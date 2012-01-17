(Adds milestone, new refining facilities)
BEIJING Jan 17 China's daily refinery
crude throughput hit a record of 9.24 milllion barrels in
December, up 4 percent on year, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed, as new refining facilities came on line.
China processed 39.23 million tonnes of crude oil last
month, or equivalent to about 9.24 million bpd, exceeding the
previous record posted in November at 9.22 million bpd.
The peak runs were in line with comments from China's
dominant refiners Sinopec Corp and PetroChina
about their plants running at full rates to boost
production as diesel shortages persisted in some regions.
Refiners also brought on line three new crude refining
facilities at south China's Beihai, north China's Ningxia and
central China's Hunan, with a combined processing capacity of
about 300,000 bpd during the last few months of 2011.
(Tonne=7.3 barrels for crude)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)