BEIJING, March 1 China's Hengyi Group, a privately run petrochemical maker, hopes to complete a planned $4.3 billion refinery in Brunei by end-2015, a company official said on Friday.

Hengyi Petrochemical Co Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of the east China-based group, said earlier this week it had won approval from Beijing for the 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery, which will source part of its crude supplies from oil major Royal Dutch Shell.

Hengyi, which said the plan has been given the greenlight by China's top economic planning agency the National Development & Reform Commission, said it would spend $1.5 billion of its own funds and borrow the remaining $2.82 billion from banks.

Hengyi, based in Zhejiang province, is a major producer of of pure terephthalic acid, or PTA, a key feedstock for making polyester, but it has been struggling to secure paraxylene (PX), an intermediate produced from refining crude oil.

Hengyi was likely to have looked offshore for a refinery investment as it would have faced difficultly in winning regulatory approval inside China, where the refining industry is dominated by oil majors Sinopec Corp and PetroChina , industry experts said.

The Brunei project includes a 2.2 million tonnes-per-year hydrocracking unit, a 1.5 million-tpy aromatics unit, a 1.5- million-tpy diesel hydrotreating facility and a 1 million-tpy kerosene hydrotreating unit, Hengyi said.

The Chinese firm reached a 15-year deal last October to buy about 20 million barrels of crude oil a year from Royal Dutch Shell. The refinery will be built on 259 hectares of land in Puala Muara Besar under a 30-year lease, Hengyi said on its website. (www.hengyi.com)

Founded in 1994, Hengyi Group recorded sales revenue of more than 70 billion yuan ($11.3 billion) in 2012.