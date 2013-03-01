By Chen Aizhu
| BEIJING, March 1
BEIJING, March 1 China's Hengyi Group, a
privately run petrochemical maker, hopes to complete a planned
$4.3 billion refinery in Brunei by end-2015, a company official
said on Friday.
Hengyi Petrochemical Co Ltd, a wholly-owned unit
of the east China-based group, said earlier this week it had won
approval from Beijing for the 160,000 barrels per day (bpd)
refinery, which will source part of its crude supplies from oil
major Royal Dutch Shell.
Hengyi, which said the plan has been given the greenlight by
China's top economic planning agency the National Development &
Reform Commission, said it would spend $1.5 billion of its own
funds and borrow the remaining $2.82 billion from banks.
Hengyi, based in Zhejiang province, is a major producer of
of pure terephthalic acid, or PTA, a key feedstock for making
polyester, but it has been struggling to secure paraxylene (PX),
an intermediate produced from refining crude oil.
Hengyi was likely to have looked offshore for a refinery
investment as it would have faced difficultly in winning
regulatory approval inside China, where the refining industry is
dominated by oil majors Sinopec Corp and PetroChina
, industry experts said.
The Brunei project includes a 2.2 million tonnes-per-year
hydrocracking unit, a 1.5 million-tpy aromatics unit, a 1.5-
million-tpy diesel hydrotreating facility and a 1 million-tpy
kerosene hydrotreating unit, Hengyi said.
The Chinese firm reached a 15-year deal last October to buy
about 20 million barrels of crude oil a year from Royal Dutch
Shell. The refinery will be built on 259 hectares of land in
Puala Muara Besar under a 30-year lease, Hengyi said on its
website. (www.hengyi.com)
Founded in 1994, Hengyi Group recorded sales revenue of more
than 70 billion yuan ($11.3 billion) in 2012.