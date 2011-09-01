BEIJING, Sept 1 PetroChina Co Ltd's Jinzhou refinery plans to add a 1 million tonne per year (tpy) gasoline hydrotreating unit in October to reduce sulphur content and produce better quality fuel, an industry source said on Thursday.

Jinzhou last month finished upgrading a continuous reformer to 800,000 tpy from 600,000 tpy and completed two-month maintenance of a 1.3 million tpy hydrocracker.

"The new hydrotreating unit will help raise gasoline quality to meet environmental requirements," said the source.

Jinzhou will lift output of 93 octane gasoline to about two thirds of its total gasoline production in one or two years, from about 40 percent this year, refinery general manager Pei Hongbin has said.

For September, the company plans to process 129,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, higher than 124,800 bpd in August, the source said.

Jinzhou, in the northeastern province of Liaoning, has a crude processing capacity of 150,000 bpd. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris lewis)